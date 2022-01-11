A11 closed after horses got on the road

The A11 near Newmarket is currently closed after horses have got onto the carriageway - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A11 near Red Lodge has been closed after horses got onto the carriageway.

Officers were called to the incident in the northbound carriageway at around 4.45am today, Tuesday, January 11.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road closure will remain in place while officers work to secure a fence to keep the horses safe in their field."

The closure on the #A11 has been reinstalled between the junctions of the B1085 #RedLodge due to horses on the carriageway. @SuffolkPolice are working to secure the horses in their field.



Traffic being diverted via the B1085. pic.twitter.com/e2Mcw0P4VM — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 11, 2022

It is unsure how long this work will take at the moment, but traffic is currently being diverted through the B1085.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

