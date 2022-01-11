News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 closed after horses got on the road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:06 AM January 11, 2022
The A11 near Newmarket is currently closed after horses have got onto the carriageway

The A11 near Newmarket is currently closed after horses have got onto the carriageway - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A11 near Red Lodge has been closed after horses got onto the carriageway. 

Officers were called to the incident in the northbound carriageway at around 4.45am today, Tuesday, January 11. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road closure will remain in place while officers work to secure a fence to keep the horses safe in their field."

It is unsure how long this work will take at the moment, but traffic is currently being diverted through the B1085. 

Newmarket News
A11 Norfolk News
Mildenhall News

