A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Breaking

There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall - Credit: Airyn Skene

The A11 is currently shut in both directions as emergency services attend a serious three-vehicle crash near Elveden.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are currently at the scene of the crash involving a lorry and two cars near the Fiveways roundabout.

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall - Credit: Airyn Skene

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The driver of one of the cars, a woman, has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance having sustained serious injuries.

"The driver of the lorry has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment."

The spokesman confirmed that the A11 is remains closed in both directions.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has also been called to the scene.

A spokesman added: "Crews assisted in realising one person from a car, who is now in the care of the ambulance service."

National Highways East said in a tweet: "The A11 in Suffolk is currently closed in both directions between the A1065/A1101 at Barton Mills and the B1106 at Elveden due to a serious collision."

The AA traffic map is showing heavy delays in the area.

It comes after there was a fatal crash on the A11 on Monday where the driver and the passenger of a Maxus flatbed lorry died at the scene.

A diversion route has been put in place, which is as follows:

Northbound

At Five Ways Roundabout take the second exit onto the A1065 and continue through RAF Lakenheath to the Junction with the B1106.

Turn right onto the B1106 and continue to the junction with Green Road.

At the junction turn left and continue on Green Road to the junction with the B1107.

Turn right and continue on the B1107 to rejoin the A11 at the B1107 Roundabout.

Southbound

At the B1107 roundabout take the third exit to Brandon. Continue on the B1107 to the junction with Green Road.

At the junction turn left and continue on Green Road to the Junction with the B1106.

At the junction with the B1106 turn right and continue to the junction with the B1107.

Turn left for the A1065 and continue through RAF Lakenheath to rejoin the A11 at Five Ways roundabout.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

