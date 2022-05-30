A11 closed in both directions after serious two-vehicle crash

The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall - Credit: Google Maps

The A11 near Mildenhall is currently closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which police describe as "serious", at about 12.10pm today, Monday, May 30. It is on the southbound carriageway between Elveden and Barton Mills.

In a tweet, National Highways said: "The A11 is closed in both directions between the A1065/A1011 and the B1106 due to a multi-vehicle collision."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that four fire engines are also on the scene and that crews are working with emergency services colleagues.

The A11 is currently closed southbound between Thetford and Barton Mills, and northbound between Barton Mills and Elveden. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are serious delays in the area.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Diversion routes that have been put in place can be found below.

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion route if heading northbound:

At Five Ways Roundabout take the second exit onto the A1065 and continue to the junction with the B1112.

Turn right at the junction and continue on the B1112 and rejoin the A11 at the B1112 crossroads.

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion route if heading southbound: