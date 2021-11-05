A11 southbound closed following collision
Published: 6:44 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 6:49 PM November 5, 2021
The southbound carriageway of the A11 is closed following a collision near Barton Mills.
Suffolk police and the fire and rescue service are on the scene.
At least two cars and a motorcycle are thought to have been involved with the collision.
The southbound carriageway is currently closed Between Barton Mills and Red Lodge.
Three fire engines initially responded to a call at 5.43pm, from Ely, Mildenhall and Newmarket.
There are currently 2 appliances on the scene.
