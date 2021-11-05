News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 southbound closed following collision

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:44 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 6:49 PM November 5, 2021
A collision on the A11 near Mildenhall has led to the southbound carriageway between Red Lodge and Barton Mills being closed 

A collision on the A11 near Mildenhall has led to the southbound carriageway of the road being closed between Red Lodge and Barton Mills - Credit: Google Maps

The southbound carriageway of the A11 is closed following a collision near Barton Mills.

Suffolk police and the fire and rescue service are on the scene. 

At least two cars and a motorcycle are thought to have been involved with the collision. 

The southbound carriageway is currently closed Between Barton Mills and Red Lodge. 

Three fire engines initially responded to a call at 5.43pm, from Ely, Mildenhall and Newmarket. 

There are currently 2 appliances on the scene. 


