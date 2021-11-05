A11 southbound closed following collision

A collision on the A11 near Mildenhall has led to the southbound carriageway of the road being closed between Red Lodge and Barton Mills - Credit: Google Maps

The southbound carriageway of the A11 is closed following a collision near Barton Mills.

Suffolk police and the fire and rescue service are on the scene.

At least two cars and a motorcycle are thought to have been involved with the collision.

The southbound carriageway is currently closed Between Barton Mills and Red Lodge.

Three fire engines initially responded to a call at 5.43pm, from Ely, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

There are currently 2 appliances on the scene.



