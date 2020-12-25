News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Dramatic photo shows van gutted by fire on Christmas Day

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:50 PM December 25, 2020   
This vehicle was involved in a car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall on Christmas Day

This vehicle was involved in a car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall on Christmas Day - Credit: Suffolk police

The A11 was partially closed for several hours on Christmas Day after a Volkswagen van was destroyed in a fire.

The A11 southbound carriageway was partially closed while police dealt with the incident

The A11 southbound carriageway was partially closed while police dealt with the incident - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police were on the scene in the southbound carriageway of the road, between Elveden and Mildenhall, this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted at 3.10pm saying: "Lane one south bound on A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall closed for recovery of a vehicle that caught fire earlier.

"No one hurt! Hopefully your dinner doesn't end up like this VW!"


Live
Travel
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Investigations | Special Report

‘We are drowning’: Covid nurses' plea as hospital 'near breaking point'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus