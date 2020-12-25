Dramatic photo shows van gutted by fire on Christmas Day
Published: 7:50 PM December 25, 2020
- Credit: Suffolk police
The A11 was partially closed for several hours on Christmas Day after a Volkswagen van was destroyed in a fire.
Suffolk police were on the scene in the southbound carriageway of the road, between Elveden and Mildenhall, this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted at 3.10pm saying: "Lane one south bound on A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall closed for recovery of a vehicle that caught fire earlier.
"No one hurt! Hopefully your dinner doesn't end up like this VW!"
