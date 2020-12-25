Published: 7:50 PM December 25, 2020

This vehicle was involved in a car fire on the A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall on Christmas Day - Credit: Suffolk police

The A11 was partially closed for several hours on Christmas Day after a Volkswagen van was destroyed in a fire.

The A11 southbound carriageway was partially closed while police dealt with the incident - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police were on the scene in the southbound carriageway of the road, between Elveden and Mildenhall, this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted at 3.10pm saying: "Lane one south bound on A11 between Elveden and Mildenhall closed for recovery of a vehicle that caught fire earlier.

"No one hurt! Hopefully your dinner doesn't end up like this VW!"

Lane one south bound on #A11 between #Elveden and @MildnhallPolice closed for recovery of a vehicle that caught fire earlier. No one hurt! Hopefully your dinner doesn't end up like this VW! 🍗🎅 #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/CrFAqR7mRz — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 25, 2020



