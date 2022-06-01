Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Updated

The A11 will remain closed this evening after a serious crash

The A11 is likely to remain closed throughout this evening following a serious three-vehicle crash.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday on the road near Elveden, Suffolk police said.

The road was closed in both directions between Barton Mills and Elveden following the crash between a lorry, a Land Rover Defender and a Porsche.

The driver of the Porsche, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds having suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The crash caused extensive damage to the central reservation barrier and the A11 remains closed both ways between Barton Mills and Elveden whilst an investigation takes and the carriageway is cleared.

The road is expected to remain closed into the early hours of tomorrow and a diversion route has been put in place, which is as follows:

Northbound

At Five Ways Roundabout take the second exit onto the A1065 and continue through RAF Lakenheath to the Junction with the B1106.

Turn right onto the B1106 and continue to the junction with Green Road.

At the junction turn left and continue in Green Road to the junction with the B1107.

Turn right and continue on the B1107 to re-join the A11 at the B1107 roundabout.

Southbound