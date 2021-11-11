News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village road remains closed as police investigate attempted sexual assault

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:39 AM November 11, 2021
Police close London Road near Elveden after a sexual assault Byline: Sonya Duncan

Old London Road in Elveden remains sealed off by police - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A road in Elveden remains closed this morning as police continue to investigate the attempted sexual assault of a woman.

The incident happened in London Road, known locally as Old London Road, at some point between 11am and noon on Tuesday.

Police said a woman was jogging when she was approached by a man before being struck on the head.

The woman, who was left unconcious after the attack, reported the man attempted to pull her leggings down.

The suspect is described as 5ft 9ins tall, had brown stubble on his face and was wearing a black puffer jacket.

He was also seen with a bicycle.

Suffolk police confirmed the road remained closed on Thursday morning.

