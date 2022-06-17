Lane closed on A11 in west Suffolk after crash near busy roundabout

Updated

One lane of the A11 southbound carriageway is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A11 has been closed after a single vehicle crash on the approach to a busy roundabout.

The incident happened at about 12.17pm today on the southbound carriageway, leading up to the Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout.

According to Suffolk police, lane one is closed.

Ambulance crews were sent to the scene, but were stood down as no injuries were recorded.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the A11 on both sides of the roundabout.