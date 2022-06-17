News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Lane closed on A11 in west Suffolk after crash near busy roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:46 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 1:14 PM June 17, 2022
One lane of the A11 southbound carriageway is currently closed after a crash

One lane of the A11 southbound carriageway is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A11 has been closed after a single vehicle crash on the approach to a busy roundabout.

The incident happened at about 12.17pm today on the southbound carriageway, leading up to the Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout.

According to Suffolk police, lane one is closed.

Ambulance crews were sent to the scene, but were stood down as no injuries were recorded.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic on the A11 on both sides of the roundabout.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
A11 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The iconic Hurricane will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

Where to see iconic Hurricane planes fly over Suffolk this weekend

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town fans have been given a glimpse of what the 2022/23 home shirt will look like ahead of release day.

Football

First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Services to and from Ipswich train station have been disrupted Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Live News

Person dies after being hit by train

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town U18s manager Adem Atay celebrrates after his young Blues beat Premier League Fulham 3-2

Football

Atay leaves Town for Premier League alongside another ex-Town coach

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon