Motorcyclist, 18, taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after crash
An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a three vehicle crash on the A11.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway, just after Red Lodge, at just before 5.40pm on Friday, November 5.
A blue Ford Fiesta, a silver Ford Fiesta and a red Honda motorcycle were involved in the crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, is believed to have suffered serious injuries to his leg."
He has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting the CAD 307 of November 5.
