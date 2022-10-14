Three months of overnight closures planned for A11

The A11 will be closed overnights for planned roadworks - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A11 between Norfolk and Suffolk is set to be closed over nights for three months to allow for essential roadworks to be carried out.

Sections of the southbound and northbound carriageways between Thetford and Newmarket will be closed over several dates between October and January next year.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only, but will not be in place every week.

According to National Highways, workers will be renewing road markings, studs and resurface sections of the road.

The closures and diversions are as follows: