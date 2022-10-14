Three months of overnight closures planned for A11
Published: 11:16 AM October 14, 2022
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The A11 between Norfolk and Suffolk is set to be closed over nights for three months to allow for essential roadworks to be carried out.
Sections of the southbound and northbound carriageways between Thetford and Newmarket will be closed over several dates between October and January next year.
The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only, but will not be in place every week.
According to National Highways, workers will be renewing road markings, studs and resurface sections of the road.
The closures and diversions are as follows:
- Southbound closure of the A11 between A134/A1066 roundabout and B1177 roundabout. The section of road will be closed between October 18 and October 24. Traffic will be diverted onto the A134 to Mundford, join the A1065 / Brandon Road and re-join the A11 at Fiveways Roundabout.
- Southbound closure of the A11 between Fiveways Roundabout, Barton Mills and Red Lodge Interchange. The section of road will be closed between October 25 and October 31. Drivers will be diverted off the A11 at Elveden onto the B1106, London Road, A134 and A14 to re-join the A11 / A14 and continue their journey.
- Southbound closure of the A11 between Fiveways Roundabout, Barton Mills and A11/A14 split near Newmarket. The stretch of road will be closed between November 1 and November 16. Traffic will be diverted off the A11 at Elveden onto the B1106, London Road, A134 and A14 to re-join the A11/A14.
- Northbound closure of the A11 between A11/A14 split near Newmarket and Red Lodge Interchange. The section of road will be closed between December 5 and December 13. Drivers will be diverted via the A14, A134, London Road and B1106 to re-join the A11 at Elveden.
- Northbound closure of the A11 between Red Lodge Interchange and Fiveways Roundabout, Barton Mills. The road will be closed between December 14 to December 16. It will then be closed again between January 2 to January 6. Traffic will be diverted via the A14, A134, London Road and B1106 to re-join the A11 at Elveden