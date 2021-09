Published: 10:45 AM September 14, 2021

The A11 at Barton Mills is partially blocked after two lorries and a car have crashed

The A11 is partially blocked at Barton Mills after a crash involving two lorries and a car.

Police were called to the crash on what is believed to be the southbound carriageway just before 9.30am this morning.

Officers are still currently at the scene and no injuries have been reported.