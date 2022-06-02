A11 reopens 19 hours after closure as woman airlifted to hospital following crash
- Credit: Airyn Skene
The A11 near Elveden has reopened 19 hours after it was closed following a serious three-vehicle crash.
It was the second serious crash on the A11 in just two days - after two men were killed on Monday, May 30 near Mildenhall when two lorries and a car collided.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the latest crash at about 10.30am yesterday, Wednesday, June 1.
The road was closed in both directions between Barton Mills and Elveden following the crash between a lorry, a Land Rover Defender and a Porsche.
The driver of the Porsche, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.
The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds having suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.
The crash caused extensive damage to the central reservation barrier and the A11 remained closed both ways between Barton Mills and Elveden whilst an investigation took and the carriageway was cleared.
National Highways confirmed that the road reopened at about 5.30am this morning (Thursday, June 2).
In a tweet, the authority said: "The A11 is now open in both directions at the A1065/A1101 at Barton Mills and the B1006 at Elveden following the completion of overnight resurfacing works.
"Traffic flowing well in the area."
A diversion route was put in place as drivers were asked to avoid the area.