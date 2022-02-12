A1101 blocked after car crashes into telegraph pole

The A1101 is blocked after a car crashed into a telegraph pole between Bury St Edmunds and Barton Mills in Suffolk - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A major road near Bury St Edmunds is blocked after a car crashed into a telegraph pole earlier this morning.

Police were called to the A1101 in Lackford, between Bury St Edmunds and Barton Mills, at 5.33am to reports of the crash.

The driver was not injured in the collision, but the car was blocking the road.

A recovery crew arrived just before 7am, but police remain on the scene waiting for BT engineers to ensure the telegraph pole is safe.

