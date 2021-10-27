A1101 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car crash

Published: 9:57 PM October 27, 2021

The A1101 at Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds, was closed after the crash (file photo)

The A1101 outside of Bury St Edmunds has been closed by police after a three-car crash.

Police and fire crews were called to the road at Hengrave shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Three fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall stations were dispatched to the scene.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road had been closed and a woman was trapped in her vehicle.

However, the conditions of the motorists involved in the crash are not known at this time.

