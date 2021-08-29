Updated
Road to close overnight after driver suffers serious injuries
- Credit: Colin Finch
The A1101 near Suffolk’s border with Cambridgeshire will remain closed overnight and into Monday following a serious crash, police have confirmed.
Earlier on Sunday, Suffolk police confirmed they were attending a report of a single-vehicle collision at Burnt Fen, near Lakenheath.
The crash was reported at 1.09pm and as of 8pm, the road remains closed.
The driver of the vehicle involved suffered serious injuries.
The nature and extent of these injuries are not known at this time, but the motorist has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for further treatment.
In an update this evening, Suffolk police officers say the road will remain closed overnight while officers carry out investigation work at the scene.
The A1101 is shut at Shippea Hill railway line and at the junction of Farthing Drove.
Diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed tomorrow.
Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting incident reference 171 of August 29.