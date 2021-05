Published: 1:44 PM May 31, 2021

The A1101 has been closed after a crash Burnt Fen Turnpike near Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

A man has been injured in a two-car crash on the A1101 near Mildenhall.

The incident took place at 10.40am on Monday, May 31, with Suffolk police and firefighters attending.

The crash caused the closure of the A1101 at Burnt Fen Turnpike, with Suffolk police remaining at the scene after 1.30pm for recovery of the cars.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.55am.