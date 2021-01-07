Published: 11:35 AM January 7, 2021

A SARS paramedic was the first on the scene of the crash on the A1101 in Beck Row. - Credit: SARS

A busy road in Suffolk remains closed more than eight hours after a serious crash near RAF Mildenhall left two people with life-threatening injuries.

The pair were rushed to Addenbrookes' Hospital following the collision which took place on the A1101 in Beck Row, shortly after 3.30am this morning.

Suffolk police initially attended the scene after receiving reports that a vehicle had collided with a road sign in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire crews were also called to the area, one from Brandon, one from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

They remained on the scene for an hour to assist the police.

An air ambulance and paramedics also attended the scene alongside Suffolk police.

The A1101 has been closed at Beck Row after a serious one-car crash near to RAF Mildenhall. - Credit: Google Maps

A volunteer paramedic, from the emergency medical charity SARS, was the first medical resource to arrive at the scene and helped two people.

They were both treated for multiple life-threatening injuries and were later taken to hospital in Cambridge.

The road was closed while an investigation into the cause of the collision took place.

The closures are at the Holywell Row roundabout and by the entrance to RAF Mildenhall.

However, the base can still be accessed via the Beck Row direction.

Eight hours after the crash, the road remains closed.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 23 of today, Thursday, January 7.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area while the road is closed.