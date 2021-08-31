Man remains in serious condition after late-night crash

Published: 12:13 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM August 31, 2021

A man is in a serious but stable condition after a single vehicle crash on the A1101 - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s remains in a serious but stable condition after a crash near Lakenheath.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident involving a Porsche Boxster at Burnt Fen, on the A1101, at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

Police say the driver, a man, remains at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

His current condition is described as serious but stable.

The road was closed while initial investigations into the circumstances of the crash took place.

It re-opened about 24 hours later, following repairs to the carriageway.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday, August 29.



