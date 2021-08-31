News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Man remains in serious condition after late-night crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:13 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 12:15 PM August 31, 2021
The A1101 at Burnt Fen has now reopened, Suffolk police said

A man is in a serious but stable condition after a single vehicle crash on the A1101 - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s remains in a serious but stable condition after a crash near Lakenheath.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident involving a Porsche Boxster at Burnt Fen, on the A1101, at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

Police say the driver, a man, remains at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

His current condition is described as serious but stable.

The road was closed while initial investigations into the circumstances of the crash took place.

It re-opened about 24 hours later, following repairs to the carriageway.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday, August 29. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
  3. 3 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  1. 4 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  2. 5 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
  3. 6 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  4. 7 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
  5. 8 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
  6. 9 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
  7. 10 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
Suffolk Live
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns makes it 2-0.

Ipswich Town vs AFC Wimbledon | Live

Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon