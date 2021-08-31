Man remains in serious condition after late-night crash
Published: 12:13 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM August 31, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 60s remains in a serious but stable condition after a crash near Lakenheath.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident involving a Porsche Boxster at Burnt Fen, on the A1101, at around 1.10pm on Sunday.
Police say the driver, a man, remains at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
His current condition is described as serious but stable.
The road was closed while initial investigations into the circumstances of the crash took place.
It re-opened about 24 hours later, following repairs to the carriageway.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday, August 29.
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
- 3 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 4 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 5 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
- 6 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 7 Former Town striker Garner returns from Cyprus to join League One side
- 8 Deadline Day Live: Celina arrives but Town still in the market
- 9 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 10 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening