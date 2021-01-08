News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Two remain in hospital after early morning crash near RAF base

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:49 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 5:55 PM January 8, 2021
The A1101 has been closed at Beck Row after a serious one-car crash near to RAF Mildenhall. 

The A1101 was closed at Beck Row after the serious one-car crash near to RAF Mildenhall

Two people remain at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a car crash on the A1101 at Beck Row, which has left one of them in a critical condition.

The pair were involved in the crash near Mildenhall at 3.32am Thursday, January 7, which saw a blue Honda Accord collide with a road sign.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the pair remain at the Cambridge hospital for treatment – with one of them being in a critical but stable condition.

The other person's condition has been described as serious but stable.

The road was closed in both directions while an investigation into the crash took place, with police now calling on any drivers travelling on the A1101 around the time of the incident to get in touch.

The spokeswoman said the force is also keen to speak to any lorry drivers which stopped at the scene.

Those with information are asked to contact Pc Taylor at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 23 of January 7.

