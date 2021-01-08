Two remain in hospital after early morning crash near RAF base
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people remain at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a car crash on the A1101 at Beck Row, which has left one of them in a critical condition.
The pair were involved in the crash near Mildenhall at 3.32am Thursday, January 7, which saw a blue Honda Accord collide with a road sign.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the pair remain at the Cambridge hospital for treatment – with one of them being in a critical but stable condition.
The other person's condition has been described as serious but stable.
The road was closed in both directions while an investigation into the crash took place, with police now calling on any drivers travelling on the A1101 around the time of the incident to get in touch.
The spokeswoman said the force is also keen to speak to any lorry drivers which stopped at the scene.
Those with information are asked to contact Pc Taylor at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 23 of January 7.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 2 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 3 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 4 Suffolk records 3,700 new cases in a week as rates continue to rise
- 5 Town have 'close to a full-strength squad' as army of injured players make significant progress
- 6 Mum stole cash from child's football club to fund her lifestyle
- 7 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
- 8 11 players that could fit the bill for Ipswich Town this January window
- 9 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
- 10 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14