Busy road closed after serious crash next to RAF base

Will Jefford

Published: 6:29 AM January 7, 2021    Updated: 6:39 AM January 7, 2021
The A1101 has been closed at Beck Row after a serious one-car crash near to RAF Mildenhall. 

A busy road remains closed three hours after a serious one-car crash near to RAF Mildenhall. 

Suffolk police initially attended the scene on the A1101 in Beck Row at 3.30am this morning after receiving reports of the collision. 

Three fire crews were also called to the area, one from Brandon, one from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket. 

They remained on the scene for an hour to assist the police. 

Officers have now closed the road while an investigation into the collision takes place. 

The closures are at the Holywell Row roundabout and by the entrance to RAF Mildenhall.

However, the base can still be accessed via the Beck Row direction.

Suffolk police say there have been injuries as a consequence of the crash, but it is not known how severe they are. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the road is closed. 

