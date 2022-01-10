Major east Suffolk road to be blocked for several hours after car 'skids on ice'
Published: 9:30 AM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A major road in east Suffolk is currently closed after a car skidded on ice and partially blocked a road near Halesworth.
Officers were called to the crash on the A1120 this morning.
In a tweet Halesworth police said: "Traffic can pass eastbound with care, but there will be delays for a couple of hours until car has been recovered."
The extent of any injuries is not yet known but Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
