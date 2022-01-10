Major east Suffolk road to be blocked for several hours after car 'skids on ice'

The A1120 is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in east Suffolk is currently closed after a car skidded on ice and partially blocked a road near Halesworth.

Officers were called to the crash on the A1120 this morning.

In a tweet Halesworth police said: "Traffic can pass eastbound with care, but there will be delays for a couple of hours until car has been recovered."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.

