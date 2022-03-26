News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A1120 near Earl Soham closed after crash involving car and bicycle

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:35 AM March 26, 2022
The incident happened at the intersection of the A1120 with Thorpe Lane

The incident happened at the intersection of the A1120 with Thorpe Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A section of the A1120 in Suffolk has been closed after a collision involving a car and a bicycle. 

It happened at approximately 8am, and the road is closed at the junction with Thorpe Lane, near Earl Soham.

Suffolk police remain at the scene. The fire and ambulance services also responded to the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said the cyclist was in the care of paramedics. The extent of any injuries remains unclear. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Framlingham News

