A1120 near Earl Soham closed after crash involving car and bicycle

The incident happened at the intersection of the A1120 with Thorpe Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A section of the A1120 in Suffolk has been closed after a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

It happened at approximately 8am, and the road is closed at the junction with Thorpe Lane, near Earl Soham.

Suffolk police remain at the scene. The fire and ambulance services also responded to the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said the cyclist was in the care of paramedics. The extent of any injuries remains unclear.

