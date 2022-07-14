Man and woman in their 80s seriously injured after crash in mid Suffolk

A man and woman in their 80s have suffered potentially life changing injuries after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, have suffered potentially life changing injuries in a crash in mid Suffolk.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Monday on the A1120 at the junction with The Street in Ashfield cum Thorpe, near Stowmarket.

A silver Honda Civic was involved in a collision with a white Nissan NV 400 van.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic, a man and woman aged in their 80s, were taken to Ipswich Hospital by a member of the public where it was determined they had suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The incident was reported to police the following day and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or a dash camera that may have captured the collision or the manner of driving beforehand, is asked to contact the roads policing team, quoting CAD 62 of 12 July.