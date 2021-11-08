A1120 partially blocked after crash involving Mercedes and Honda
Published: 1:00 PM November 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A1120 near Earl Soham is partially blocked after a two vehicle collision between a Mercedes van and a Honda HR-V.
Police were called to the crash at 10.35am this morning at the Ashfield crossroads.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said ambulance crews have also been called to the scene as one person has sustained minor injuries.
