A1120 partially blocked after crash involving Mercedes and Honda

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:00 PM November 8, 2021
The A1120 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash

The A1120 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A1120 near Earl Soham is partially blocked after a two vehicle collision between a Mercedes van and a Honda HR-V.

Police were called to the crash at 10.35am this morning at the Ashfield crossroads. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said ambulance crews have also been called to the scene as one person has sustained minor injuries. 

