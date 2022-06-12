A1141 at Monks Eleigh closed after crash involving a motorcycle

A motorcycle crash has closed the A1141 at Monks Eleigh - Credit: Google Maps

The A1141 is closed after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the incident at 8.20am today.

The extent of any injuries is still unknown.

The road is currently closed, and police say it is "likely to be for the rest of the morning", while they carry out their investigation.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash cam footage .

They have asked that people contact them on 101 quoting CAD 89 12/06.