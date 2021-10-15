Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash

Published: 9:04 AM October 15, 2021 Updated: 9:08 AM October 15, 2021

The A120 is currently closed due to reports of a crash - Credit: Tom Potter

There are currently six miles of delays near Colchester after a road was closed following reports of an accident.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays tailing back onto the A12 after a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

A travel news tweet from Essex County Council's said: "The A120 eastbound closed between Ardleigh Crown (A12) and A133 at Hare Green.

"Northbound queues on A12 Colchester bypass to J27 (Spring Lane) and on surrounding roads through Colchester.

UPDATE - A120 eastbound CLOSED between Ardleigh Crown (A12) and A133 at Hare Green. Northbound queues on A12 Colchester bypass to J27 (Spring Lane) and on surrounding roads and roads through Colchester as you can see below. pic.twitter.com/hmwBzUSXxt — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 15, 2021

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.