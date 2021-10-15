Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash
- Credit: Tom Potter
There are currently six miles of delays near Colchester after a road was closed following reports of an accident.
According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays tailing back onto the A12 after a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.
A travel news tweet from Essex County Council's said: "The A120 eastbound closed between Ardleigh Crown (A12) and A133 at Hare Green.
"Northbound queues on A12 Colchester bypass to J27 (Spring Lane) and on surrounding roads through Colchester.
Essex Police has been approached for a comment.
