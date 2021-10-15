News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:04 AM October 15, 2021    Updated: 9:08 AM October 15, 2021
Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

The A120 is currently closed due to reports of a crash - Credit: Tom Potter

There are currently six miles of delays near Colchester after a road was closed following reports of an accident. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are severe delays tailing back onto the A12 after a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry. 

A travel news tweet from Essex County Council's said: "The A120 eastbound closed between Ardleigh Crown (A12) and A133 at Hare Green. 

"Northbound queues on A12 Colchester bypass to J27 (Spring Lane) and on surrounding roads through Colchester. 

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne celebrates after putting Town back in front.

'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk coastal tube map, including Ipswich, Snape, Woodbridge, Harwich and Felixstowe

Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway

Football

Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
A smiling Joshua Easter

West Suffolk College

Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship

Tamika Green

Author Picture Icon