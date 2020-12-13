A14 and A12 roadworks lifted over Christmas
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
People hoping to travel over the Christmas period should have easier journeys after Highways England confirmed it was suspending - or had completed - dozens of sets of roadworks around the country.
Work on the A14 between Ipswich and Felixstowe will stop next weekend and resume in the new year - as will work on the new section of the road at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire near the A1.
Roadworks on the A12 between Ipswich and Brentwood - including those at Chelmsford and Witham - will be completed by next weekend and should allow traffic to flow.
It is expected that there will be fewer people travelling over the Christmas period than normal because of Covid restrictions - but Highways England said it was still keen to make life as easy as possible for those who do need to get around the country.
As well as keeping roadworks to an absolute minimum, Highways England’s traffic officers will help you stay on the move by changing their working hours to meet peaks in traffic volumes.
You may also want to watch:
Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We want to help you see loved ones this Christmas, so we’ll be doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible and to minimise any disruption.
“We’ll remove roadworks wherever possible and to help reduce the chance of breaking down, we’re reminding drivers to carry out simple vehicle checks before setting off on journeys.”
