News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Four miles of congestion as A12 blocked after crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:31 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 1:21 PM April 9, 2022
All lanes are currently stopped on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel

All lanes are currently stopped on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel - Credit: Google Maps

There is currently four miles of congestion on the A12 between junctions 22 and 21 as the road is blocked southbound after a crash.

All lanes on the A12 were previously closed near junction 20A at Hatfield Peverel.

The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel, is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services assess the situation.

There is congestion to Junction 22 and long delays are expected.

Essex Police are encouraging drivers to take local routes where possible.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A12
Essex Live News
Essex

Don't Miss

Sweepers have started to clear a path through the deep sand on Felixstowe prom 

Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have signed Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town

Football | Interview

'Ex team-mates call me a snake!' - Gibbs on Ipswich to Norwich switch

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
'No diesel': The BP service station in Cornard Road, Sudbury

Cost of Living

Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis

Dominic Bareham

person