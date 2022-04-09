Updated
Four miles of congestion as A12 blocked after crash
Published: 12:31 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 1:21 PM April 9, 2022
There is currently four miles of congestion on the A12 between junctions 22 and 21 as the road is blocked southbound after a crash.
All lanes on the A12 were previously closed near junction 20A at Hatfield Peverel.
The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel, is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services assess the situation.
There is congestion to Junction 22 and long delays are expected.
Essex Police are encouraging drivers to take local routes where possible.
