Four miles of congestion as A12 blocked after crash

Updated

All lanes are currently stopped on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel - Credit: Google Maps

There is currently four miles of congestion on the A12 between junctions 22 and 21 as the road is blocked southbound after a crash.

All lanes on the A12 were previously closed near junction 20A at Hatfield Peverel.

The London-bound carriageway, between Witham and Hatfield Peverel, is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services assess the situation.

The #A12 is blocked southbound between J22 and J21, the B1389 north and south junctions near #Witham. There is around 4 miles of congestion which is causing about 30 minute delays to normal journey times pic.twitter.com/yjl6mOKErj — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 9, 2022

There is congestion to Junction 22 and long delays are expected.

Essex Police are encouraging drivers to take local routes where possible.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.