East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 blocked following two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:39 PM November 26, 2021
The A12 at Wrentham is currently blocked

The A12 at Wrentham is currently blocked - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash at Wrentham. 

Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 5pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is blocked and there is reports of long tailbacks.

"Minor injuries have been reported and officers are currently on scene dealing with the incident."

A12
A12 Suffolk News

