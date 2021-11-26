A12 blocked following two vehicle crash
Published: 5:39 PM November 26, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A12 is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash at Wrentham.
Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 5pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is blocked and there is reports of long tailbacks.
"Minor injuries have been reported and officers are currently on scene dealing with the incident."
