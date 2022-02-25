News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major delays of five miles on A12 as one carriageway closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:18 PM February 25, 2022
The A1101 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed after a single vehicle crash

A carriageway on the A12 has been closed after a crash involving "multiple vehicles" - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is currently major delays on the A12 after a carriageway has been closed following a crash involving "multiple vehicles" near Hatfield Peverel. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which has closed the southbound carriageway. 

In a tweet, National Highways said: "Traffic stopped by Essex Police on the A12 southbound with J20B Hatfield Peverel following a collision involving multiple vehicles. 

"There is approximately five miles of congestion on approach to the incident."

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes while the road is closed.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.  

Essex Police has been approached for comment and more information. 

