Two miles of tailbacks after serious collision closes A12
Published: 3:52 PM February 7, 2021
A serious collision in which a car overturned has closed the A12 northbound in Essex this afternoon.
The road is currently blocked at J16 Galleywood near Chelmsford towards J17 for Howe Green following an incident in which a car ended up overturning.
Essex Police, Fire & Rescue and East of England Ambulance Service are on scene.
Current estimates suggest that there is two miles of traffic.
A diversion is available around the closure.
- Exit the A12 at J15 Webbs Farm Interchange
- Follow the A414 north towards Chelmsford
- At the A414/A1114 roundabout take the second exit from the roundabout on to the A1114
- At the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A1016
- Remain on the A1016 around Chelmsford
- Continue to the A1016/A130 roundabout
- Take the second exit on to the A130
- Follow the A130 to re-join the A12 northbound at J19.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.
