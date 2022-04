Police are currently on the scene of a crash on the A12 at Wrentham in Suffolk. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 is closed with emergency services on the scene of a crash in Wrentham.

The crash happened at about 4.10am today and has seen the A12 close between the junctions with Locks Lane and Priory Road in both directions.

Suffolk police are urging drivers to avoid the area, with cars queuing at the scene.