A12 closed to allow air ambulance to land after six-vehicle crash

Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 is now closed in both directions after a crash involving six vehicles.

The closure is in place between junction 20b and junction 19 near Boreham in Essex.

Due to the attendance of the @EHAAT_ the #A12 is now closed in BOTH directions between J20b and J19 near #Boreham #Essex. pic.twitter.com/tsPQMrTrjO — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 6, 2022

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway at Boreham at about 4.45pm today, Wednesday, April 6.

In a tweet, Essex Police said: "The main carriageway has been closed whilst emergency services respond to the incident.

We will provide an update as soon as we practically can. pic.twitter.com/vangUvZ5vc — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) April 6, 2022

"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are long delays in the area as a result of the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A12 Northbound – CLOSED at J19 (Boreham/A138) following an accident involving six vehicles. Long Delays. pic.twitter.com/3epSN8Vq0H — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 6, 2022

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

