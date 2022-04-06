Updated
A12 closed to allow air ambulance to land after six-vehicle crash
Part of the A12 is now closed in both directions after a crash involving six vehicles.
The closure is in place between junction 20b and junction 19 near Boreham in Essex.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway at Boreham at about 4.45pm today, Wednesday, April 6.
In a tweet, Essex Police said: "The main carriageway has been closed whilst emergency services respond to the incident.
"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can."
According to the AA Traffic Map, there are long delays in the area as a result of the crash.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Essex Police has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.