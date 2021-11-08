News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

A12 set to remain shut until past rush hour after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:31 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 1:53 PM November 8, 2021
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a two vehicle crash 

Part of the A12 is currently closed after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 looks set to remain closed through this evening's rush hour after a "serious collision" near Colchester. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway between Stanway and Marks Tey. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A car left the northbound carriageway at around 12.45pm today. 

"The road has been closed and we anticipate it will remain shut through this evening’s rush hour."

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage please contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 479 of November 8. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  2. 2 A14 partly reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
  3. 3 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
  1. 4 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
  2. 5 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  3. 6 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  4. 7 Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash
  5. 8 Former cafe could be converted into homes
  6. 9 More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with high water at The Strand
  7. 10 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected
A12
A12 Suffolk News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great grandmother Patricia Hughes died as the result of a serious fire Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Christmas

Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon