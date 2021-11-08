A12 set to remain shut until past rush hour after crash

Breaking

Part of the A12 is currently closed after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 looks set to remain closed through this evening's rush hour after a "serious collision" near Colchester.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway between Stanway and Marks Tey.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A car left the northbound carriageway at around 12.45pm today.

"The road has been closed and we anticipate it will remain shut through this evening’s rush hour."

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage please contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 479 of November 8.

