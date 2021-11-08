Breaking
A12 set to remain shut until past rush hour after crash
- Credit: Google Maps
The A12 looks set to remain closed through this evening's rush hour after a "serious collision" near Colchester.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash on the northbound carriageway between Stanway and Marks Tey.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A car left the northbound carriageway at around 12.45pm today.
"The road has been closed and we anticipate it will remain shut through this evening’s rush hour."
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage please contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 479 of November 8.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 2 A14 partly reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry
- 3 EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes
- 4 Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know
- 5 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 6 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
- 7 Road to be closed 'for a number of hours' following crash
- 8 Former cafe could be converted into homes
- 9 More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with high water at The Strand
- 10 Dispersal orders in place for three coastal towns - these are the roads affected