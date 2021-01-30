A12 section shut at Lowestoft after Mercedes crashes into roundabout
Published: 3:52 PM January 30, 2021
Part of the A12 is closed following an accident at Lowestoft.
It happened at midday today when a black Mercedes hit the Kessingland roundabout - the A12 junction with the B1437.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said minor injuries were suffered in the crash.
The road will be closed for a short while as debris is cleared.
Traffic was building up when the accident happened along that stretch.
Three fire appliances - one from Wrentham and two from Lowestoft South - were also sent to the scene.
