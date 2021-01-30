News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
A12 section shut at Lowestoft after Mercedes crashes into roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:52 PM January 30, 2021   
Police have now closed the road Picture; CHARLOTTE BOND

Police have closed a section of the A12 at Lowestoft following a single-vehicle accident - Credit: Archant

Part of the A12 is closed following an accident at Lowestoft.

It happened at midday today when a black Mercedes hit the Kessingland roundabout - the A12 junction with the B1437.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said minor injuries were suffered in the crash.

The road will be closed for a short while as debris is cleared.

Traffic was building up when the accident happened along that stretch.

Three fire appliances - one from Wrentham and two from Lowestoft South - were also sent to the scene.

Lowestoft News

