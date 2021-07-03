Stretch of A12 in Suffolk reopens after closing both ways following collision

Updated

A stretch of the A12 has reopened after being closed in both directions due to an overturned car.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the scene near Saxmundham.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash between Yoxford and Kelsale.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 8.43am.

The crash involved a single vehicle, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

The extent of the female driver's injuries is not yet known, but they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this stage.

A recovery vehicle arrived at the scene at about 9.45am.

The AA reported traffic delays of almost half an hour at one stage.

At 10.05am, Halesworth police confirmed announced Twitter that the road was re-opening.