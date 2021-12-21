News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 closed between Kelvedon and Marks Tey due to multi-vehicle collision

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:08 PM December 21, 2021
The northbound carriageway of the A12 is closed between Kelvedon and Marks Tey in Essex

The northbound carriageway of the A12 has been closed between J24 at Kelvedon and J25 at Marks Tey in Essex following a multi-vehicle collision. 

All emergency services are in attendance.

This is causing long delays, with traffic congestion for more than seven miles south of J24, all the way back to junction 21 at Witham. 

National Highways have suggested a diversion, recommending exiting the A12 Northbound at J19, at Boreham, and following the A130 to Chelmsford and the A130/A131/B1008 roundabout.

From here, take the third exit onto the A131, and proceed to the A120 at Panners Interchange. At the interchange follow the A120 for Colchester. 

Continue on the A120 until you reach Marks Tey, and and rejoin the A12 at J25. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

