Six miles of tailbacks on A12 after rubble spill

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:25 PM December 1, 2021
Updated: 5:45 PM December 1, 2021
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash on the A12 near Marks Tey

The A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester, has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has shed its load causing six miles of tailbacks on the A12. 

The northbound carriageway of the A12 has been closed after rubble and rock debris spilled on to the road.

Essex Police confirmed a lorry had shed its load. 

National Highways is reporting due to the debris, there is around six miles of tailbacks and 30 minutes of congestion.

The incident was first reported just after junction 25, at Marks Tey, outside of Colchester, shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Motorists are being diverted off the exit for the A12 at Marks Tey.

