A12 closed for emergency repairs as road reportedly 'melting'
Published: 8:09 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 8:11 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A12 is currently closed near Kelvedon after the road has reportedly melted and emergency roadworks are being carried out.
In a tweet National Highways East said: "A12 southbound is closed between the two B1024 junctions near Kelvedon and Colchester.
"Reports of carriageway damage.
"Congestion of approximately three miles and 25 minutes delays on the approach."
On Twitter the Essex Fire Road and Water Safety said the A12 was closed due to the surface melting.
A diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:
- Exit the A12 southbound at J24 Kelvedon (North) and follow the B1024 through Kelvedon to re-join with A12 Kelvedon (South).