A12 closed for emergency repairs as road reportedly 'melting'

The A12 is currently closed for emergency roadworks - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 is currently closed near Kelvedon after the road has reportedly melted and emergency roadworks are being carried out.

In a tweet National Highways East said: "A12 southbound is closed between the two B1024 junctions near Kelvedon and Colchester.

#A12 Southbound is closed between the two #B1024 junctions near #Kelvedon #Colchester. Reports of carriageway damage. Congestion of 3 miles; approx. 25 minute delays on the approach. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/kjUCQvpRog — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 19, 2022

"Reports of carriageway damage.

"Congestion of approximately three miles and 25 minutes delays on the approach."

On Twitter the Essex Fire Road and Water Safety said the A12 was closed due to the surface melting.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE -371⚠️



A12 closed Southbound, Kelvedon Bypass, due to the road melting in the heat, diversion in operation through Kelvedon village causing delays to the 371 service into the evening — First Essex (@FirstEssex) July 19, 2022

A diversion route has been put in place which is as follows: