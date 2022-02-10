News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:42 PM February 10, 2022
Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 London Road northbound road near Colchester.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 London Road northbound road near Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police

A major crash on the A12 has shut the road and seen smoke fill the carriageway.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 northbound near Colchester.

Traffic is at a standstill from the B1024 London Road at Kelvedon North to the J25 A120 at Marks Tey.

National Highways estimate it has caused three miles of congestion northbound and two-and-a-half miles of queues southbound.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or the conditions of the drivers.

Essex Police urged queuing drivers to stay in their vehicles.

For up-to-date information about the region's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Essex Live News
A12
Essex Police
Essex

