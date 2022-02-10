Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12
- Credit: Essex Police
A major crash on the A12 has shut the road and seen smoke fill the carriageway.
Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 northbound near Colchester.
Traffic is at a standstill from the B1024 London Road at Kelvedon North to the J25 A120 at Marks Tey.
National Highways estimate it has caused three miles of congestion northbound and two-and-a-half miles of queues southbound.
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or the conditions of the drivers.
Essex Police urged queuing drivers to stay in their vehicles.
