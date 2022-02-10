Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 London Road northbound road near Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police

A major crash on the A12 has shut the road and seen smoke fill the carriageway.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident on the A12 northbound near Colchester.

The #A12 in #Essex is now CLOSED northbound between J23 #Kelvedon and J24 due to a collision involving a vehicle which has caught fire.



Diverted traffic should follow the #B1024 through Kelvedon. Expect delays on approach. pic.twitter.com/W4yUu04Nw8 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 10, 2022

Traffic is at a standstill from the B1024 London Road at Kelvedon North to the J25 A120 at Marks Tey.

National Highways estimate it has caused three miles of congestion northbound and two-and-a-half miles of queues southbound.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or the conditions of the drivers.

We are on the scene of a collision on the northbound #A12 between J23 and J24.



The northbound carriageway remains closed and we expect the closure to be in place for some time.



Please do not get out of your vehicles. Traffic will be released as soon as we practically can. pic.twitter.com/gB0mud7FNy — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 10, 2022

Essex Police urged queuing drivers to stay in their vehicles.

