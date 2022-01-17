News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 closed in one direction after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:38 PM January 17, 2022
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A12 is currently closed after a crash near Chelmsford

Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash near Chelmsford. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there is queueing traffic due to recovery work which is currently taking place. 

In a tweet National Highways said: "There were taking reports from Essex Roads Policing Team of a collision in the northbound carriageway. 

"The road has been closed to allow the safe recovery of the vehicles involved. 

"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 20 minutes on the approach."

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


