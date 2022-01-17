A12 closed in one direction after crash
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a crash near Chelmsford.
According to the AA Traffic Map there is queueing traffic due to recovery work which is currently taking place.
In a tweet National Highways said: "There were taking reports from Essex Roads Policing Team of a collision in the northbound carriageway.
"The road has been closed to allow the safe recovery of the vehicles involved.
"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 20 minutes on the approach."
It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries.
Essex Police has been approached for a comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 2 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
- 3 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
- 4 Town closing in on permanent deal for keeper Walton
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: League One trio eye Preston defender
- 6 Anger as second homeowners set to receive £191million in Covid grants
- 7 PM ‘dropped a clanger’ with garden bash apology, legal expert suggests
- 8 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
- 9 Motorist angry over £100 'fine' at Ipswich car park
- 10 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store