Published: 7:34 AM October 11, 2021

The A12 northbound near Eight Ash Green is currently closed - Credit: Matthew Usher

An overturned lorry has caused part of the A12 near Eight Ash Green to close this morning causing severe delays.

The vehicle is currently blocking the northbound carriageway, near Colchester with queues building back to Marks Tey but both lanes have been shut.

It is unsure how long the Ipswich bound carriageway will be closed for.

Essex Police have been approached for a comment.