A12 closed following serious three-vehicle crash

Published: 9:37 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 10:01 AM March 4, 2021

Police closed a stretch of the A12 following the crash - Credit: Archant

Police have closed a stretch of the A12 near Southwold following a collision between two lorries and a car on Thursday morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 8am to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the road Frostenden.

The A12 is currently blocked between the crossroads at Barnaby Green to the south (near The Plough pub) and the turning for Frostenden Corner to the north.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at about 8am with a dashcam in their vehicle, should call the roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 54 of March 4.