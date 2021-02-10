Overturned lorry causes closure of A12 near Stratford St Mary
- Credit: Essex Roads Policing Unit - North/Twitter
A stretch of the A12 close to the Suffolk/Essex border has been closed after a lorry overturned.
The Colchester-bound carriageway of the road is currently closed between junctions 30 and 29 - between Stratford St Mary and Dedham, and the A120 Crown interchange.
Highways England said the vehicle was heavily laden when it overturned.
The closure is likely to remain in place through the early morning.
Diverted traffic should leave the A12 at junction 31 and re-join at junction 29.
Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys.
The crash was first reported by the AA shortly after 4.45am between junction 30, for Stratford St Mary and Dedham, and the A120 Crown Interchange.
The outside lane of the opposite carriageway was also closed for some time due to barrier damage.