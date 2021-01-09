A12 closed as firefighters tackle lorry blaze
Published: 1:02 PM January 9, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM January 9, 2021
The A12 has been closed at Colchester while firefighters deal with a lorry which has caught alight.
The road is closed between junction 27 at Eight Ash Green and junction 28 at Colchester north on the eastbound carriageway.
The incident was first reported shortly after 12.30pm today, January 9.
Essex Police control room confirmed that officers are on the scene and have closed the road while the incident is dealt with.
The AA traffic map shows some delays on the road prior to the closure.
A diversion route is also in place while the road is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the scene is dealt with.
