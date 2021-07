Published: 12:51 PM July 26, 2021

There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

There are huge queues this afternoon following a collision on the A12.

The road is partially blocked following a collision on the A12 London-bound between J29 for the A120 and J28 near the Colchester United football ground.

Congestion on the road is said to be back to J30 at Stratford St Mary.