Four miles of queues after A12 collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:36 PM April 9, 2021   
The collision has happened on the A12 near Colchester United's stadium

A lane of the A12 is shut this afternoon following a collision. 

Essex Police are currently on the scene of a collision on the A12 northbound, just after junction 28, at near the JobServe Community Stadium. 

Lane one of the road is currently closed as a result of the collision. 

There are reports of four miles of queuing traffic in the area with a waiting time of around 30 minutes. 

Colchester News

