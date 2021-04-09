Four miles of queues after A12 collision

Published: 3:36 PM April 9, 2021

The collision has happened on the A12 near Colchester United's stadium - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A12 is shut this afternoon following a collision.

Essex Police are currently on the scene of a collision on the A12 northbound, just after junction 28, at near the JobServe Community Stadium.

Lane one of the road is currently closed as a result of the collision.

There are reports of four miles of queuing traffic in the area with a waiting time of around 30 minutes.