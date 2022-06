A crash on the A12 near Marks Tey is causing substantial congestion in the northbound direction - Credit: Google Maps

A crash near Marks Tey in Essex has caused serious congestion on the A12 and A120.

This is in the northbound direction, around where the two roads meet at Junction 25.

According to a tweet from Essex County Council, the A12 was closed, though one lane has now reopened.

UPDATED - One lane has been re-opened and traffic is now flowing through but there is congestion on the approach - A12 Northbound - Accident between J25 (Marks Tey interchange) and J26 (Eight Ash Green) pic.twitter.com/RZlTISCXNI — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 11, 2022

The vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries are still unclear.