A12 closed in both directions as emergency services called to collision

The A12 at Darsham has been closed, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in east Suffolk has been closed in both directions after emergency services were called to a collision.

Suffolk police said on Twitter the road had been sealed off by police at Darsham, near Saxmundham, at about 10.30am today.

A12 closed in both directions at Darsham. Emergency services on scene dealing. Please find an alternative route. #suffolkroads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 28, 2021

The AA traffic map said a collision has been reported and queues are starting to form in the area.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews have also been called to the scene.

Police have advised motorists to find alternative routes.

