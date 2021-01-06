News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Lorry breaks down on A12 causing lane closure

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:26 AM January 6, 2021   
The northbound lane of the A12 is closed after a three vehicle collision this morning. Picture: GOOG

The northbound carriageway of the A12 is closed at Dedham due to a lorry breaking down. - Credit: Archant

A lane of the A12 is closed at Dedham due to a lorry breaking down with its air brakes locked on. 

Officers from Essex Police have shut the lane at junction 29 of the A12, on the northbound carriageway heading towards Ipswich. 

Recovery is on route to assist with the broken down HGV. 

The AA traffic map shows delays in the area of Stratford St Mary, but traffic is reported to be coping well. 

Travel
Essex News

