Published: 11:26 AM January 6, 2021

A lane of the A12 is closed at Dedham due to a lorry breaking down with its air brakes locked on.

Officers from Essex Police have shut the lane at junction 29 of the A12, on the northbound carriageway heading towards Ipswich.

We've had to shut a lane at #Dedham on the #A12 northbound after Junction 29 due to a broken down HGV with its air brakes locked on. Recovery are on route. MJ#OPCColchester #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/YgIDgUHbPm — Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) January 6, 2021

Recovery is on route to assist with the broken down HGV.

The AA traffic map shows delays in the area of Stratford St Mary, but traffic is reported to be coping well.