Lorry breaks down on A12 causing lane closure
Published: 11:26 AM January 6, 2021
A lane of the A12 is closed at Dedham due to a lorry breaking down with its air brakes locked on.
Officers from Essex Police have shut the lane at junction 29 of the A12, on the northbound carriageway heading towards Ipswich.
Recovery is on route to assist with the broken down HGV.
The AA traffic map shows delays in the area of Stratford St Mary, but traffic is reported to be coping well.
